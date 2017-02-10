

CTV Vancouver





Strong winds played havoc with boats in Vancouver on Friday evening, causing several to run aground.

The Coast Guard was called in to help after boats were pushed onto the rocks near Vanier Park. Another washed up on the rocks near Sunset Beach.

A hovercraft and other Coast Guard vessels could be seen from CTV's Chopper 9 helping smaller boats get out of harm's way.

Some towed boats away from rocky areas, while others appeared to be blocking the wind and waves so boat owners could steer to safety.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott