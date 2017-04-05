

CTV Vancouver





Three teenagers who were playing with airsoft guns in the Fraser Valley Tuesday night accidentally triggered a tense police situation that could have ended very badly for them.

The teens, ages 15, 17 and 18, were hanging out in a wooded area behind an Abbotsford church when a spooked neighbour saw them and called police.

"He sees what he thinks is a man carrying an assault rifle," Const. Ian MacDonald said. "He does the right thing, calls 911. We do the right thing and arrive en masse."

Fortunately, when officers swarmed the area the teens also did the right thing: they dropped the airsoft weapons immediately and complied with all police orders.

If they hadn't, officers would have been stuck trying to determine whether the three weapons they were holding – two handguns and one rifle – were real or fake in the middle of a dark night.

"It's very challenging when you're dealing with a dynamic situation, and one that can put officers at risk if you assume it's a replica and it turns out not to be," MacDonald said.

The teenagers' guns were seized and they were driven to their parents' homes.

"There are lessons you learn in school and then there's lessons that you learn in other places," MacDonald added. "This is going to be one of those lessons. And we're certainly hopeful that it's going to be a lesson for other people as well."

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko