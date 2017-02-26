

CTV Vancouver





More than 250 people used their lungs for a good cause on Sunday, climbing more than 48 flights of stairs up Vancouver’s Sheraton Wall Centre to raise awareness for lung health.

The Stair Climb for Clean Air supports the BC Lung Association and raises awareness about lung health.

Close to 100 firefighters added some friendly competition to the mix, racing up the stairs while wearing more than 75 pounds of gear.

For a group of Delta firefighters, the event also had personal meaning.

“We did it in honour of our battalion chief Mike Cornell,” said Brandon Ferguson, of the Delta Fire Department, noting that Cornell passed away two weeks ago after a short battle with lung cancer.

“As firefighters we're exposed to different kinds of chemicals and carcinogens throughout our job.”

It wasn’t just firefighters making the climb: Darcy Murdoch was diagnosed with terminal lung disease in 2011, and received a double lung transplant two years ago.

“I’ve been working out like crazy... this is the first time I’m going to [do the climb],” said Murdoch.

“I plan to do the stair climb twice, because I’m in such great shape… I plan to continue exercising, stay strong, and be an advocate for lung awareness.”

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Jordana Springgay