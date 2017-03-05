

PORT HARDY, B.C. - Coast guard officials say crews are working to clean up a fuel spill at a fish farm off Vancouver Island's north coast.

The federal fisheries department says the coast guard received a report early Sunday morning about a spill from a fuel tank at an Atlantic salmon aquaculture site in Echo Bay, about 70 kilometres east of Port Hardy.

The statement says an estimated 900 to 1,000 litres of bio diesel overflowed into the water when a fuel pump was left on overnight.

The company that owns the site, Cermaq Canada, issued a statement that said its records show up to 1,500 litres was spilled.

Staff at the fish farm put out absorbent pads to soak up the fuel, and most of the spill is contained in the fish pens, but Cermaq says the fish are showing “normal behaviour.”

The coast guard, officials from the ministry of environment, and a marine clean-up company are responding to the spill.

The statement says clean-up is on-going.

Bob Chamberlin, elected chief councilor for the Kwikwasut'inuxw Haxwa'mis First Nation and vice president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, told CTV News he is “extremely disappointed” about the spill and the response to it so far.

Chamberlin tweeted a series of videos that appeared to show an oil slick that extends well beyond the area of the fish farm.

He said the spill is a threat to more than 50 beaches where First Nations in the area often gather clams.

“The Burdwood Island group is a very significant clam gathering location for not just our First Nation but many First Nations of the North Island,” Chamberlin said.

He estimated that it took seven hours from the time the spill was detected for responders other than those working for the fish farm to arrive, though a spokesperson for Fisheries and Oceans Canada disputed this estimate, saying a Coast Guard vessel arrived at the scene before 10 a.m.

For Chamberlin, that's not good enough.

“We need something much more responsive to something such as this, especially when the provincial government touts ‘world class’ oil spill response,” he said.

With files from the Canadian Press