Schools were closed across parts of B.C.'s Fraser Valley and Fraser Cascade districts after a wicked winter storm brought heavy snowfall.

Freezing rain and snow hit the eastern Fraser Valley, while a snowfall warning is in effect for the Fraser Canyon, Coquihalla and Nicola regions.

Chilliwack saw some of the heaviest snow accumulation, with unplowed roads causing headaches for drivers.

The freezing rain caused black ice on several major roadways, including Highway 1, causing a messy commute.

Although Metro Vancouver was the subject of a snowfall warning, it was lifted Sunday after the expected storm only brought precipitation.

!!! January 9th update: All Schools Closed Today due to Weather. — School District 78 (@sd78bc) January 9, 2017