Classes cancelled as wicked weather slams Fraser Valley
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 7:45AM PST
Last Updated Monday, January 9, 2017 12:28PM PST
Schools were closed across parts of B.C.'s Fraser Valley and Fraser Cascade districts after a wicked winter storm brought heavy snowfall.
Freezing rain and snow hit the eastern Fraser Valley, while a snowfall warning is in effect for the Fraser Canyon, Coquihalla and Nicola regions.
Chilliwack saw some of the heaviest snow accumulation, with unplowed roads causing headaches for drivers.
The freezing rain caused black ice on several major roadways, including Highway 1, causing a messy commute.
Although Metro Vancouver was the subject of a snowfall warning, it was lifted Sunday after the expected storm only brought precipitation.
Messy, unplowed roads and sidewalks out here on #VedderRoad in #Chilliwack pic.twitter.com/kEqa1eDFLe— Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) January 9, 2017
!!! January 9th update: All Schools Closed Today due to Weather.— School District 78 (@sd78bc) January 9, 2017
What fell as rain in Metro Vancouver fell as snow in parts of the Eastern Fraser Valley. Good morning from #Chilliwack pic.twitter.com/hZcDl67eJK— Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) January 9, 2017