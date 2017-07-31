

CTV Vancouver





Outgoing BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark says she has no intention of returning to politics after resigning her post this week.

Speaking with reporters for the first time since announcing her departure, the former premier also revealed Monday that she has no immediate plans other than spending time with her son.

"I'm going to get Hamish to do his homework because I'm going to have more time to do that. Grade 11 is a busy year," she said a news conference in downtown Vancouver.

Clark, who is stepping down as party leader and Kelowna West MLA on Aug. 4, made similar remarks after resigning from Gordon Campbell's Liberal government in 2005.

She returned as a leadership candidate for the Liberals in 2010, but the longtime politician suggested supporters shouldn't expect another comeback in the future.

"I am done with public life," Clark told reporters.

"I am not planning on going back, that's for sure. Politics isn't a happy job. It's not a fun job, really. It's a fulfilling job though."

Her departure is advantageous for John Horgan's new NDP government, which is expected to face numerous challenges by nature of its narrow, one-seat majority.

Since the party won't be required to call a byelection to fill Clark's vacant seat in Kelowna for six months, that gives Horgan a sizeable window to accomplish the NDP's goals with much-needed breathing room in the legislature.

But Clark said she felt it would be better to leave now than wait around for two years, when there's greater risk that a snap election could be called.

"Diminishing our numbers in the house is a big problem if there's likely to be an election. I don't think there's any likelihood of an election in the fall," she said.

According to Clark, every member of her cabinet asked her to stay, but she felt it would be in the party's best interests to find fresh leadership in its new role as opposition.

"I have been looking that group of people in the eye for six-and-a-half years and I just knew, even though they didn't know it, that it was time for me to leave and it was time for us to renew," Clark said.

"As leader you know when it's time to leave and this was my time to leave."