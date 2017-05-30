

CTV Vancouver





Premier Christy Clark is not going down without a fight.

The Liberal leader held a news conference Tuesday to announce she intends to recall the legislature and introduce a confidence vote, potentially as early as next month.

"We have a duty to meet the house and test its confidence. Constitutional convention tells us that," Clark said.

"I intend to do that in very short order, certainly before the end, maybe closer to the beginning of the month of June."

Given the agreement reached between the NDP and Green parties, that will likely mean the end of the Liberals' 16 years in power and the start of an NDP minority government.

Clark said the incredibly close results of the May 9 election have left the province in a "historic moment" that brings certain responsibilities to everyone involved.

"We have reviewed the constitutional advice, and the historical precedents, consulted our caucus of 43 newly elected members, and we will live up to those responsibilities that we have," she said.

Should the Liberals lose a confidence vote, Clark said she won't be requesting a new election.