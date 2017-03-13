

CTV Vancouver





The B.C. government is expected to table legislation Monday aimed at increasing transparency when it comes to political donations.

The move comes after an Elections BC probe into indirect political contributions and possible violations of the Elections Act was handed over to Mounties.

Sources tell CTV News the premier is expected to bring in real-time reporting for financial contributions to strengthen transparency around who is donating to the BC Liberals.

The Premier will also ask the Deputy Attorney General to develop a framework for an independent panel on political financing.

Laura Miller, the BC Liberals campaign director, sent a note to supporters saying the panel would “convene every eight years to collect input from the public and political parties, and make recommendations for potential changes.”

Any plan would not take effect until after the spring election.

NDP Leader John Horgan is urging Christy Clark to go one step further and "ban big money" from the campaign.

He's calling on Clark to introduce legislation that would ban union and corporate donations, as well as foreign donations.

Both the NDP and BC Liberals have pledged to cooperate if contacted by Mounties regarding political donations.

Horgan told CTV News on Friday he's concerned the RCMP deep-dive will not be complete until after voters go to the polls on May 9.

The BC Liberals have raised more than $12-million for their campaign war chest.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Tom Popyk