

CTV Vancouver





One day after accusing the NDP of hacking the BC Liberals' website, Premier Christy Clark brushed off the bombshell allegation as "inside baseball."

Asked Wednesday whether there was any proof tying the opposition party to the alleged cyberattack, Clark was unable to provide an answer.

"I don't know," Clark told reporters." I think people have said, when they've heard them talking about that… it's been certainly suggested."

The alleged hack, which would be considered a crime, was first publicized Monday by Liberal communications staffer Emil Scheffel on Twitter.

Scheffel said information gathered through the party's platform consultation on Vancouver Island was stolen over the weekend, and made a vague reference to "dirty tricks by our opponents."

The NDP wasn't explicitly blamed for the hack until Clark pointed a finger at the party on Tuesday, an allegation she seemed uninterested in repeating the next day.

"British Columbians aren't interested in all this inside baseball of what political parties are doing to each other," Clark said.

That wasn't enough for NDP leader John Horgan, however, who is demanding an apology. His party maintains the Liberals posted the supposedly hacked information onto their own website by accident.

"You can't stir the pot, pour hot water all over yourself and then blame someone else," Horgan said.

The NDP has also contacted a lawyer, he added.

The Liberals are continuing to investigate what happened, but issued a statement late Wednesday afternoon stating they have identified numerous computer IP addresses in their probe.

One address linked to the alleged hacking attempt was traced to the Legislative Assembly in Victoria, according to the party. No proof was provided.

B.C.'s Privacy Commissioner told CTV News it has been notified about a breach of the Liberals' website.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan