

CTV Vancouver





It's too bad cats can't talk, because Pharfalla would almost certainly have some great stories.

The scrappy, eight-year-old feline disappeared from her family's home in McLeese Lake, a small community in the B.C. Interior, over two years ago without a trace.

But last week, Pharfalla inexplicably turned up in Surrey, some 560 kilometres away. Not only had she survived the mysterious journey, city staff said the cat was actually in great health.

"Despite the lengthy trek and her extended time on her own, she is in excellent condition," the Surrey Animal Resource Centre said in a release.

You might call it a Christmas meow-racle.

The SARC has since contacted Pharfalla's family, who will be driving down to Metro Vancouver this week to collect their adventurous feline.

Sadly, details of how the cat went missing back in June 2014, and ultimately made her way across the province, will probably never be known.

What is known is that Pharfalla had recently started making herself at home with a couple in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood.

City staff said the couple was happy to host their furry houseguest, but reached out to animal control last week just to make sure Pharfalla wasn't being missed by someone else.

What the Surrey Animal Resource Centre discovered was that Pharfalla's voyage from the Interior was not her first time travelling long distances; sleuthing staff managed to trace the cat's identification microchip all the way to Europe.

"Pharfalla had been flown from Switzerland to Seattle to Calgary before being trucked to McLeese Lake with its owners," Surrey staff said.

The SARC said it cares for more than 2,000 animals every year, but it's not every day they meet a "globetrotting feline" like Pharfalla.