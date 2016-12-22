

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating after a thief stole a package off the front step of a Metro Vancouver home – an incident the victims hope will serve as a warning to others around the holidays.

At this time of year, many people are watching their mailboxes and porches for last-minute parcel deliveries, but so are thieves.

That's what Pitt Meadows resident Russ Macnab learned after his wife tried to sell a few items on a bidding website. She arranged to leave them outside their front door for the buyer to pick up, but someone else found them first.

"[The thief] was definitely looking for stuff and I guess spotted something on our front porch," Macnab said.

Surveillance video shows a female suspect park a vehicle at the property, then head for the couple's door. Moments later she can be seen running back to her vehicle with a package in hand.

"To drive up right in plain view, right in the middle of the day [is] very, very crazy to me," Macnab said.

The couple posted the video online asking if anyone recognized the suspect, and received a slew of responses.

"I got bombarded," Macnab said. "People who know she was, saying this isn't the first time she's done it."

CTV News has not confirmed the suspect's name, and is not sharing her picture as no charges have been laid.

Macnab said he found the alleged thief on Facebook and offered her a chance to return his wife's things, but didn't hear back.

"She seems to have two profiles. I did message her at both of them… but she didn't answer me," he said.

Macnab said the stolen items aren't worth much, but the theft has still made him more cautious.

Ultimately, he contacted the RCMP, turning over the video and the suspect's name. Mounties confirmed they have launched an investigation.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro