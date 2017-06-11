Leaders from Chinatown seniors groups voiced their support Sunday for a controversial development proposal for a mixed-use residential and common area building at Keefer and Columbia.

Beedie Living, a development company, purchased the plot of land at 105 Keefer Street and 544 Columbia Street from the City of Vancouver four years ago, and has put in a re-zoning application asking to build a 12-storey building that would contain 106 market price homes, 25 social housing units, communal space for non-profits as well as a cultural space for seniors.

The proposed project has ignited screaming matches, accusations of harassment and demands for government action in the community.

Eric Szeto, president of World United Senior Promotion Association, says seniors felt so intimidated by those opposed to the project that they were afraid to speak at a series of public hearings over it at City Hall.

"Supportive members of our group have been bullied, abused and harassed," he said. "They are afraid to speak up in such an unfriendly and hostile environment."

Szeto wants supportive voices to be heard because thinks the building at 105 Keefer Street is the perfect model for new development in Chinatown.

"This proposal will encourage residents to live in Chinatown, shop in Chinatown and live in Chinatown," he said.

Others agreed, saying the only way to preserve Chinatown's history is to spark economic activity in the area. Plus, they think senior's space is a much-needed amenity.

"This development is good for seniors. They have 25 units [that are] still affordable and a cultural centre provided for seniors for activities," Yuk Kwan Ng said through a translator.

But many in the community are also opposed to the project, for reasons ranging from it not fitting the neighbourhood's look and feel to fears an expensive new building will drive up rents and cost of living and push seniors out.

"Twenty-five [social housing units] definitely doesn't meet the needs of this community," Yuly Chan, an organizer with the Chinatown Action Group, told CTV. "We definitely have more than 25 homeless people living on the streets just a few blocks away, and there are more than 25 seniors on waitlists trying to get into social housing."

Chan would rather see a publicly owned community space with and a building entirely made up of social housing.

Houtan Rafii, vice president of residential development at Beedie Living, says his company's proposed building would help out the community by offering seniors and not-for-profits a preferred rate for renting their space for the next 10 years.

"The public hearing was really contentious," he said. "A lot of people who support the project were somewhat silenced."

City Council will vote on the 105 Keefer re-zoning application on Tuesday. This is the fourth re-zoning application the company has put in for the property.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Allison Tanner.