If the first few weeks of May have felt more cold and wet than usual in Metro Vancouver – you’re right.

Environment Canada says the first 15 days of the month have brought cooler than usual temperatures and more rain than average to the south coast.

“The normal amount of rain for the entire month is 65 millimeters,” said Environment Canada’s Matt MacDonald. “We've already picked up 78 mm so far this month with another 15 days to go.”

Temperatures have also been about 1.7 degrees cooler than the average throughout the month.

On Monday new records were set for lowest daytime highs in several parts of the province, including Abbotsford (10.2 C), Chilliwack (10.4 C), and Victoria (10.3 C).

Think its been cold? You're right! 10 new records set yest for "lowest daytime highs" Hang in there, warmer & drier weather on the way #BCwx pic.twitter.com/V2qYOgIntv — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) May 16, 2017

“It’s not their imagination, it’s been a pretty challenging spring so far,” said MacDonald

There was a steady stream of customers at North Vancouver’s Dykhof Nurseries on Tuesday afternoon, but the store’s Kelly Milligan said many gardeners have been getting frustrated with the weather, especially after Metro Vancouver’s unusually cold and snowy winter.

“They're just coming in and they’re going ‘is it ever going to stop raining,” said Milligan. “I think they’re at the point now where they’re shopping in the rain anyways.”

And the cold weather hasn’t just meant rain -- in some areas it’s brought snowfall. Environment Canada says almost 25 cm fell over the North Shore Mountains Monday.

“Just those lower freezing levels, lower temperatures are conducive to more snow on the mountains,” said MacDonald.

Grouse Mountain is the only North Shore hill with some of its lifts still operating, but cross-country skier Graham MacDonald was making the most of things on Cypress Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s the season that keeps on giving,” said MacDonald. “I’m just taking advantage of what here right now. I’m not overthinking it. If it’s snowing, I’m going to come up here and rip it up. This year is a fantastic ski year.”

But while Graham MacDonald may be enjoying the benefits the cold weather on Cypress, it may be coming to an end soon.

Environment Canada is predicting a sunny and warm May long weekend.

“As we head into the long weekend it looks phenomenal,” said Matt MacDonald. “We're going to be seeing high near 20 degrees, and a lot more sunshine than we've seen lately.”

A sunny forecast is a relief for many, including those working at Dykhof Nurseries.