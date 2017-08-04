Just a week after being charged with child exploitation offences, a former B.C. resident accused of posing as a Catholic clergy member has been arrested again after more victims were identified.

Justin Georges Stephen Coulombe, 33, was taken into custody in Edmonton Thursday by Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation Unit after two victims were interviewed. As a result of the interviews, the former Langley, B.C. resident was charged with four counts of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Officials tell CTV News the new counts are in connection with alleged offences in Edmonton and come after a number of tips.

Police said the victims were identified following a statement issued Tuesday advising the public of the first set of charges laid against Coulombe. They have received a number of tips since that announcement gained widespread attention throughout B.C. and Alberta.

He was previously taken into custody on July 27 and charged with eight offences including sexual assault, possession of child pornography and two counts of luring to commit the making of child porn. They said the investigation began after the mother of a victim came forward with information about sexually graphic messages exchanged online.

Officers allege that his relationship with one of the victims became physical, but that offences against the other were online only.

At the time, police said Coulombe had posed as a member of the Catholic clergy, but had no actual affiliation with the church and had never been ordained. However, there is no evidence to suggest they were lured while he posed as a priest, officers said.

After the arrest was made public, several tips poured in from local police forces and Crime Stoppers. Two more victims were identified, and told police of past incidents of sexual offences.

None of the allegations against Coulombe have been proven in court.

The suspect had been out on bail and living under several conditions imposed by the court, but is back in custody following is second arrest. He is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing next week, police said.

Their investigation continues, and police said they'd seized several electronic devices from the home where Coulombe was arrested. As Coulombe lived in Langley until early this year, police are looking to speak to anyone in Alberta and B.C., or elsewhere, with more information.

Tips can be left through local police departments, online at www.cybertip.ca, or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos