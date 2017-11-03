

Mounties are investigating how a loaded handgun ended up discarded near a Tim Hortons in the Fraser Valley, where a young child stumbled upon it on Halloween.

The three-year-old boy found the revolver on the ground in downtown Mission and picked it up, according to a warning posted on Facebook by his mother.

"Make sure you are aware of your surroundings," she wrote. "Scary freaken night (sic)."

The RCMP confirmed it received a call that a young child had discovered a loaded handgun in the bushes near the Tim Hortons on 1st Avenue.

Investigators are trying to determine who it belongs to and whether it might have been used in a crime.