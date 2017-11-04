A child is dead after falling from highrise apartment in Burnaby on Saturday.

Burnaby RCMP received several 911 calls just before 3 p.m. about a fall at 3771 Bartlett Court in the Sullivan Heights area. The child was already dead when officers arrived.

""[We're] investigating a very tragic incident where there was a multi-level fall involving a pre-teen child," staff Sgt. Dale Carr told CTV News.

Police aren't sure if the child fell from a balcony or a window or how the child was able to fall.

"I can tell you at least one of the parents was home," Carr said.

After the incident, both parents went to RCMP offices to speak with police.

Officers also remained on the scene interviewing witnesses, saying several people saw the child fall.

Neighbours told CTV they were extremely upset by what they saw.

"I looked out and saw somebody looking and then saw somebody on the ground,” one woman said. “When I looked back out I saw police cars. And then I thought it's not good news.”

"I live in this tower right here, facing the opposite side," Russell Bergquist said. "It's pretty horrible to find out a kid fell out of a window and passed away."

Carr says it's normal to feel upset after witnessing something as traumatic as this.

"Anytime anybody witnesses anything terrible like this it can have a long-lasting, devastating effect on a person," he said.

Police are not releasing additional details about the child so that their extended family can be notified. Police are also asking anyone who saw the incident who hasn't already been interviewed to contact Burnaby RCMP.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith