It’s a steal of a deal if you’re willing to BYOS: Bring your own shovel.

A Volkswagen owner in East Vancouver has posted a tongue-in-cheek Craigslist ad offering a 2001 Golf for just $1,000. There is a catch, however – the car is “beautifully preserved in snow,” thanks to the recent blast of wintry weather that left it seemingly frozen in place.

“This car is sold as-is, where-is. Please bring your own shovel. If you must, you can use your hands, but not suggested,” the ad reads.

The car is in working condition, according to the listing, but may need a battery boost because it hasn’t been driven in a while.

Interested buyers may want to wait a few days before committing to rolling up their sleeves to dig out the lonely VW: Environment Canada predicts the cold snap will transition to heavy rain and temperatures in the double digits later this week, which will cause much of the snow and ice accumulation to melt.