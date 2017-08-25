A man in his late 30s is facing charges after a pickup truck barreled through a fence and wound up part way through an Abbotsford living room.

The truck crashed into a light post and through a fence and garage, coming to a stop part way through a wall of a home in the 3100 block of Lefeuvre Road Friday morning.

The driver ended up wedged inside his truck in the living room, and had to be helped out by first responders. Fortunately his injuries were minor.

Two adults were home at the time, and while both were shaken by the incident, neither was injured.

"I think they were just in the first stages of waking up in the morning," Sgt. Judy Bird said.

Police said the male driver, who has not been publicly identified, will likely face a charge of driving without consideration. Officers told CTV News it was unclear if speed was to blame for the crash, but that they'd ruled out impairment as a cause.

The posted speed limit in the area is 50 km/h.

"The driver's rendition of the incident is a bit different than the witnesses' so we're just trying to sort through that at this time," Bird said.

Pieces of wooden framing and pink insulation were left hanging from the damaged walls and scattered on the ground. A panel from the fence was gone.

Inside the house, damage was varied. A bricks, debris and shattered glass littered the floor, but a painting remained hanging on the wall and the ceramic vases were left intact.

Neighbours passing by said they were stunned by the damage, and one offered to help with the cleanup.

The silver Dodge was slowly backed out of the house and taken away on a tow truck later Friday morning, but the damage is such that the building is considered structurally unsound.

The residents of the home have been forced to live elsewhere until the home is deemed safe.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko