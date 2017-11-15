Police have charged two suspects after investigating a road rage incident last week where a woman's car was shot at near the Surrey-Langley border.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 9, a woman called Surrey RCMP alleging a person in a vehicle being driven erratically had shot at her vehicle in the 19200 block of 72 Avenue.

The woman was not injured and she pulled over to call police.

Soon after, the same vehicle was involved in a minor accident in Langley and Mounties arrested those inside.

Surrey RCMP now confirm that a firearm was used during the road rage incident.

The alleged driver, 21-year-old Joseph Morgan, has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is also facing two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, one count of impaired driving and one count of driving while prohibited.

The alleged passenger, 21-year-old Andrew Nofield, has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

"We're thankful there were no injuries during this incident," Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a release. "In the course of this investigation two firearms were seized… Anytime police take a gun off the street it improves safety for the community."

The two suspects have appeared in court and have been remanded in custody until their next appearance at Surrey Provincial Court on Dec. 4.

Police say the file is still open and more charges could be considered.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.