

CTV Vancouver





Charges have been laid in Vancouver's 13th homicide of 2017.

On Monday afternoon, police were called to a residence on Princess Avenue near Alexander Street after a man was found dead.

The Major Crime Section of the Vancouver Police took over the case after the death was deemed suspicious.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Vancouver resident Roscoe Henry Carmack.

On Wednesday, police announced a 34-year-old man was “quickly” identified as a suspect and arrested.

Randall Whitworth Hill is now charged with one count of second-degree murder and remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.