Despite being told to switch locations, around 60 people went on a hike rave through the woods Friday night on Vancouver's North Shore.

The hike was organized by a group called Party Four Health that says it aims to promote healthy party culture.

"Thank you Hike Ravers for being so safe, respectful and delightful. Helping us prove that nightlife does not need to involve alcohol or substance use," the group wrote in a Facebook post Saturday.

Originally, they planned to dance through the wilderness on Dog Mountain, but they were challenged by Metro Vancouver to cancel the event since they didn't have a permit.

The hike went on anyway—in a different, and secret, location.

Despite "rave" being in the event descriptions, the group says it does not condone drug use. Instead, they say it's about a natural euphoria.