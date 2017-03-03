

Police are trying to identify a man who was recorded punching a UBC professor in the head this week in East Vancouver.

The professor, Dr. Ray Tsu, who teaches social justice, was hit repeatedly during an altercation near the busy intersection of Main and King Edward on Thursday afternoon.

According to Tsu, they had both just stepped off a bus when the man shoved him from behind. He responded by pulling out his camera and taking a picture.

"The person sees me snapping the photo and knocks the phone out of my hand and then that's when he starts punching me," Tsu told CTV News.

"I was calling for help when this was happening, when I was being punched, and there were people around but nobody really did anything."

Someone in a nearby car did notice what was going on and capture part of the violent attack on camera.

Though no one has been arrested, that footage is being investigated by the Vancouver Police Department, and Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham said he's confident they will find a suspect.

"We've got good video as well as photographs of the person we believe was involved," Fincham said. "It's only a matter of time before we identify who he is."

But Fincham said police would rather the individual turn himself in and share his version of what happened.

"We know there's always two sides… and we want to determine exactly what took place yesterday," he added.

Tsu said he's thankful to the person who recorded the attack and shared the video with him, but he's disheartened that no one on the street tried to intervene.

"I think the thing that worries me most is that people can stand by and watch this happen and turn away and walk away. I think that's the part that worries me most," he said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson