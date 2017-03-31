

CTV Vancouver





Shocking video of a school bus backing up against traffic on a busy road in Surrey is raising eyebrows online.

The video shows the yellow short bus reversing on a stretch of 15nd Street in an apparent attempt to avoid going over the Port Mann Bridge, forcing other drivers to merge into a single open lane to pass.

CTV News viewer Jeremy Wallace recorded the incident from his balcony, and said it's not the first time he's seen someone attempt the risky maneuver.

"Many times you're watching and you're just cringing because you're seeing them nearly get hit," Wallace said.

Other locals have witnessed it as well; one man said he's even seen an ambulance backing away from the approach to the bridge.

They blame poor signage on the side roads.

Nearby residents and regular drivers in the area know exactly how close the intersection of 152nd Street and Guildford Drive is to the Port Mann, but people unfamiliar with the area could potentially be confused by the signs.

There is a sign reading "toll bridge" along Guildford, but nothing that indicates drivers won't have another chance to avoid the Port Mann if they turn onto 152nd.

Only people heading directly for the bridge down 152nd see a sign warning they are nearing the last exit before the toll -- and a time-consuming trip across the river.

The Transportation Investment Corporation, which operates the bridge, turned down CTV's request for an interview Friday but provided an email statement arguing the existing signage is adequate.

"There are directional and toll signs at every approach to this intersection and onramp," spokesperson Greg Johnson said, adding that accidental crossings are refunded.

"If we can see from the time of their crossings that it’s an accidental trip we’ll reverse their tolls for them.”

As for the driver of the bus, the private bus provider, First Student, said the person behind the wheel is an experienced driver but new to the area.

The individual has been fired since the video came to light.

"That was not in line with our training or procedures," spokesperson Chris Kemper told CTV News from Cincinnati, Ohio.

"There were no students on the bus at the time."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos