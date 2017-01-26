

A B.C. boy who was diagnosed with a rare cancer a week after being born is now helping bring hope to other struggling families.

Pender Island resident Lindsay Landry gave birth to baby Fehrgus in May 2014. Within days, tests confirmed he was suffering from infantile fibrosarcoma, an aggressive and rapidly growing tumour that usually affects children under the age of one.

But two years and numerous treatments later, Fehrgus is a joyful, healthy child.

"He's incredibly fun, he's incredibly happy," his mother told CTV Vancouver. "You can't say cancer-free until five years of clear scans, but I'll take what we've got now."

The family still has to return to the mainland regularly for checkups at BC Children's Hospital, but it's much less difficult than chemotherapy and surgeries.

"No more MRIs, just ultrasounds, X-rays and blood tests, which is so much less invasive," Landry said.

When they come back to Vancouver, the mother and son always make sure to stop by Ronald McDonald House – a home away from home for seriously ill children who have to travel to the city for medical treatment.

Landry, a dancer, performs for families at the facility when they visit.

"I think it's what I was meant to be doing, and I love it," she said.

Beyond that, their presence gives something else to the ailing children and worried parents at Ronald McDonald House: hope for a better future.

"Returning families bring so much. They give families hope and they give them a living, breathing example of what the end is going to look like," said Ayla Kooner, admissions and intake coordinator.

Ronald McDonald House, which opened over 30 years ago, houses about 2,000 families per year in its suites. It also features a LEGO lounge, magic room, crafts studio and fitness area.

