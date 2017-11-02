

CTV Vancouver





An upside down SUV located on the front lawn of a Maple Ridge, B.C. home was stolen by a well-known thief, police say.

Ridge Meadows Mounties were called to the area of 124 Avenue and 224 Street at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, after someone called 911 to report a woman screaming.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been robbed of possessions and her vehicle.

About three minutes later, firefighters contacted Mounties to report a rollover two kilometres from the crime scene.

Mounties went to the area – on Laity Street near 124 – and found a black SUV on its side on the front lawn of a house. It appeared that the driver had crashed into the home's front steps and railing during the collision.

The vehicle was empty, and heavily-armed officers and a canine unit were brought in to comb the area. Neighbours reported hearing the RCMP helicopter circling overhead at the time.

"I got up around 12:30 to let the dog out for a pee and all of a sudden started hearing a really low chopper," Stephanie Volos told CTV News.

Volos said she saw the helicopter fly directly over her house, and spotted it four times in the course of eight minutes.

"I could continue hearing it for the next hour after that from my bedroom."

RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said they located a suspect within about two hours, and took the man into custody. The suspect, who they believe fled on foot, was not found anywhere near where the SUV was abandoned.

The man has not been publicly identified, but police said he was very well known to them. They were able to identify him based on descriptions from witnesses and police officers with "street intelligence," Gresiuk said.

She did not provide further information on how he was found, but said that the suspect did not appear to have been injured in the crash.

Officers will be recommending charges of robbery and failure to comply with probation. He remains in police custody.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim