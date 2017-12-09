Emergency crews responded to an incident in Delta Saturday afternoon where dozens of people were exposed to carbon monoxide because of an incident on a Delta farm.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, more than a dozen ambulances transported 40 people to hospital and 10 of them are in serious to critical condition.

The agency did not specify how the people were exposed to carbon monoxide, but said it was due to a "major incident" at a Delta farm.

 

This is a developing story and more details will be available on CTV Vancouver's 11:30 p.m. newscast