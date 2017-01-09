A driver was rushed to hospital with very serious injuries after a car skidded off an icy road, flipping upside-down into a semi-frozen ditch in Richmond, B.C.

The accident occurred in the 21000-block of River Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Two Good Samaritans were trying to extricate the driver trapped in the submerged car when Mounties arrived at the scene.

The driver of the car was in “pretty serious condition,” said Richmond RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang, noting the exact injuries were not immediately clear.

Images from the scene show a car broken through the icy ditch, lying on its back and filling with water.

Treacherous conditions on the roads are considered to have been a factor in the accident.

“Officers at scene mentioned it was extremely icy,” said Hwang.

“The weather is very, very unpredictable, please account for that and plan ahead, try not to rush wherever you’re going… Drivers need to take extreme caution, especially in the winter.”