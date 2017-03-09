Cannibis Culture locations in Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa were raided by police Thursday morning as owners Marc and Jodie Emery awaited a bail hearing in Toronto.

A lawyer representing B.C.'s so-called "Prince and Princess of Pot" said the couple was arrested and taken into custody at Toronto Pearson International Airport Wednesday.

It's unclear what charges, if any, the duo faces. Lawyer Kirk Tousaw said it's "likely related to dispensaries."

The Emerys currently operate 20 locations of the Cannibis Culture marijuana dispensary chain, including five locations in Toronto.

The Vancouver Police Department raided the flagship Cannabis Culture location on Hastings Street to assist Toronto Police with a search warrant.

Officers covered the front windows with brown paper and stationed an officer outside.

Const. Caroline de Kloet of the Toronto Police Service said in a statement a total of 11 search warrants were executed in Toronto, the Hamilton-area and Vancouver as part of Project Gator, a “Toronto Police Service project targeting marijuana dispensaries.”

Details on charges would be posted on its website, she added.

Tousaw said at least three people were arrested at the dispensaries, and called the police action on the pot shops "shameful."

"Good human beings are being literally locked into cages for cannabis," he wrote on Facebook.

"History will judge us poorly for this immoral and unjust war on peaceful people and a simple, beneficial plant."

Last year, the federal government announced it would pursue marijuana legalization in 2017. Despite this, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stressed that the shops remain illegal while the process is underway.

More to come…

The @VancouverPD is raiding @CannabisCulture on Hastings Street. Says it's assisting Toronto Police with their search warrants in Vancouver. — Laura Kane (@ellekane) March 9, 2017