After Hurricane Irma devastated several Caribbean Islands and trapped British Columbians abroad in the process, the hurricane made its way to Florida on Sunday where several more canadians have been forced to wait out the storm.

Robert Reiss and his family evacuated their house in Naples, Fla. and are feeling the force of the storm from Miami.

"The outer bands of the hurricane are starting to hit pretty hard here," he said. "We don't dare open the doors… the gusts are unbelievable."

He took several videos and posted them to social media, including one where he gets blown away while walking his dog.

His family is safe for now in a building that Reiss says is "well-constructed" with hurricane glass. Their home in Naples, however, is likely damaged.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet because the first thought we had was survival and making sure we live," he said. "Our lives are obviously more important than anything."

Cristy Cunningham from Victoria is also stuck in Miami. She's grateful the eye of the storm bypassed them.

"When the power goes out it's really dark in here so we're relying on candles and flashlights," she told CTV News.

Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Reid Sirrs says the government is researching options to help trapped Canadians come home from areas affected by Irma.

According to Global Affairs Canada, more than 9,000 Canadians are in the storm's path.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith.