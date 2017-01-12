Canada-wide warrant issued after Port Moody officer assaulted
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Marek Anisimowicz. (Coquitlam RCMP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 7:25PM PST
COQUITLAM, B.C. - RCMP say they are looking for a Burnaby, B.C., man who is wanted for allegedly assaulting an officer with a weapon.
Mounties say a Port Moody police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries while trying to arrest a suspect on Dec. 30.
The suspect managed to get into a car and drive away.
RCMP have not been able to locate the man accused of the assault and have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 36-year-old Marek Anisimowicz.
Police believe there is a strong possibility Anisimowicz has left B.C.
The public is warned not to approach Anisimowicz if he is seen, and to call police immediately.