

The Canadian Press





COQUITLAM, B.C. - RCMP say they are looking for a Burnaby, B.C., man who is wanted for allegedly assaulting an officer with a weapon.

Mounties say a Port Moody police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries while trying to arrest a suspect on Dec. 30.

The suspect managed to get into a car and drive away.

RCMP have not been able to locate the man accused of the assault and have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 36-year-old Marek Anisimowicz.

Police believe there is a strong possibility Anisimowicz has left B.C.

The public is warned not to approach Anisimowicz if he is seen, and to call police immediately.