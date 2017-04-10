

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Canada, the United States and Mexico have launched their bid to co-host the 2026 World Cup.

The joint bid was announced on Monday atop the Freedom Tower in lower Manhattan by the heads of the American, Mexican and Canadian federations.

They are seeking to host the first World Cup with an expanded 48-nation field. That's double the size of the last World Cup in North America in 1994 when the U.S. was the only host.

No rival bid has emerged for the 2026 tournament, which is due to be awarded by FIFA in 2020.

FIFA rules currently rule out bidders from Europe and Asia because Russia is staging the World Cup in 2018 and Qatar has the showpiece in 2022.

Organizers say 10 games would be played in Canada.

The City of Vancouver has not been involved in any formal discussions yet about 2026 World Cup bid but there are 80 games to host #yvr — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) April 10, 2017

US official says they had to watch the results of the US election before submitting this bid for the 2026 World Cup. — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) April 10, 2017

If this bid is successful, the US would host 60 games, 10 in Mexico and 10 in Canada. #yvr — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) April 10, 2017