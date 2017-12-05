

CTV Vancouver





Canada Post is investigating after a video was posted to social media Monday showing what appears to be a road rage incident involving the driver of a mail delivery van in Surrey, B.C.

The 30-second clip posted on Facebook by user Jessica Ashlee Thomson shows a woman driving a Canada Post van swerving around other vehicles.

As the van pulls up next to a vehicle, someone says, "Postal worker, you're not going have a job for long."

"I'm going to have my job forever," the driver of the van replies.

Other words are exhanged, then the Canada Post vehicle then continues through the intersection.

"You're cutting everyone off, you crazy (expletive)," someone yells as the van pulls away.

Canada Post issued a statement saying it is aware of the incident and investigating what happened. It is unclear what happened off camera leading up to the incident.

In an email, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers told CTV News it does not comment on individual cases.