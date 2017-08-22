

CTV Vancouver





Controversial high-definition surveillance cameras were reinstalled at an East Vancouver intersection Tuesday morning, hours after a home was targeted by gunfire.

Several shots were fired into a house at Kaslo Street and East 22nd Avenue around midnight.

No one was injured but shell casings were visible on the road for hours after the incident.

Investigators believe the incident was not random. No one is in custody.

"The targets or the targeted residence is known to us," said Sgt. Jason Robillard of the Vancouver Police Department.

It's the second time in two years Vancouver police have taken the unusual step of bringing in a tower of high resolution surveillance cameras at that particular intersection in a bid to crack down on gang activity.

The "public safety" cameras were first put up in August 2015 as part of a proactive approach to reduce gun and gang violence, Const. Brian Montague told CTV News at the time.

“We have at times deployed these overt and very visible cameras to deter gang violence in areas where we have seen increased violence or have information that there is a potential for violence between two or more groups,” Montague said.

Police did not say at the time which house in the residential neighbourhood they were monitoring.

However, the concern then – and now – for residents is a house that was targeted in a gang-related shooting in 2014.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald