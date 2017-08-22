

CTV Vancouver





Controversial high-definition surveillance cameras were reinstalled at an East Vancouver intersection Tuesday morning, hours after a home was targeted by gunfire.

Several shots were fired into a house at Kaslo Street and East 22nd Avenue around midnight. No one was injured but shell casings were visible on the road for hours after the incident.

Investigators believe the incident was not random. No one is in custody.

"The targets or the targeted residence is known to us," said Sgt. Jason Robillard of the Vancouver Police Department.

Calling the shooting "very concerning," Robillard said the organized crime unit has been called in to investigate.

It's the second time in two years Vancouver police have taken the unusual step of bringing in a tower of high resolution surveillance cameras at that particular intersection in a bid to crack down on gang activity.

The "public safety" cameras were first put up in August 2015 as part of a proactive approach to reduce gun and gang violence, Const. Brian Montague told CTV News at the time.

“We have at times deployed these overt and very visible cameras to deter gang violence in areas where we have seen increased violence or have information that there is a potential for violence between two or more groups,” Montague said.

Police did not say at the time which house in the residential neighbourhood they were monitoring.

However, the concern then – and now – for residents is a house that was also targeted in a gang-related shooting in 2014.

A man who lives in the house told CTV News that he's a renter, and did not say why he thinks the home was targeted twice. He said the home is still owned by the same people as in 2014.

Tuesday morning's shooting came just 20 days after another investigation into reports of gunfire in East Vancouver two kilometres north. Police said no one was injured and no arrests were made in what they believed to be a targeted shooting near Kamloops Street and East 10th Avenue on Aug. 2.

And about a month ago, at least four bullet holes were found in a home on Kings Avenue near Reid Street, about two kilometres southeast of Tuesday's shooting. The intended victims were identified, and officers said the shooting was not random, but fortunately no one was injured.

Police said they'll investigate whether any previous incidents are connected to the most recent shooting.

A witness described hearing six or seven popping sounds, like firecrackers or fireworks.

"I didn't think a gun could shoot that fast," Erin Biagini said.

"It's kind of unsettling, you know. I'm expecting a baby soon too, so obviously I'm concerned about safety."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald and Nafeesa Karim