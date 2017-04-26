

CTV Vancouver





A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured while using a marked crosswalk in Maple Ridge last week, and some residents who are familiar with the intersection aren't surprised.

The victim was walking home from school Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a car at 214 Street and 121 Avenue, leaving him with a fractured leg and collarbone.

"There's no reason for a child to be hit in a crosswalk," the boy's father, Brian Alexander, told CTV News. "It's a bad intersection."

Neighbours from the area agree. Jennie Saranchuk witnessed the accident, and said before that she'd seen too many close calls in the intersection to count.

While there is a marked crosswalk, there's no sidewalk, and only some vehicles have a stop sign. Saranchuk said there are visibility issues as well.

Both she and Alexander told CTV News they have reached out to the city to relay safety concerns, but feel they aren't being taken seriously.

"Does someone have to be, heaven forbid, killed at this intersection before action's taken? That's what I'm trying to prevent," said Saranchuk.

Maple Ridge said it doesn't have any calls or complaints about the intersection on record, but that it is looking into potential safety upgrades, including a four-way stop.

"What we are doing is a review of the intersection and the sightlines. We're looking at traffic volumes, traffic speeds," said David Pollock, municipal engineer.

"It's important to put the right traffic control in at the right location."

Alexander said hundreds of children use the crosswalk, which is located just down the street from Glenwood Elementary, every day, and he hopes the city's review leads to changes that will keep them safe.

"Parents should not have to worry about their kids going to and from school," he said.

The driver in Thursday’s collision remained at the scene, and police are still working to confirm the cause.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber