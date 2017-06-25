Police responded to a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in Surrey Sunday.

Surrey RCMP were on the scene in a quiet residential neighbourhood at 86th Avenue and Prestige Place just after 3 p.m. Sunday, where bullets were exchanged between a truck and a sedan.

"This seemed to be a beef between two sets of individuals in two different vehicles," Sgt. Dale Carr told CTV News.

Two victims from the shooting were taken to Surrey General Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

"We’re with those males now and we’re trying to get some sort of a semblance of what went on," Carr said.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted.

About half an hour later, police were called to the scene of a vehicle on fire in Cloverdale. They found a burned out Ford F-150—the same one that was involved in the shooting. The vehicle has been taken in to be processed for evidence related to the shooting.

Witnesses on the street who heard the gunshots were shaken.

"I heard a car drive by and it sounded like fireworks," said Samantha Wise, a witness. "It sounded like rapid shooting and then we came out and saw all the debris on the ground and all the neighbours coming out."

Danny Duran, 15, also lives on the street. He said at first he couldn't tell what was going on because "nothing like that really happens around here."

"I was just minding my own business here in my house and I heard a couple of cars speeding down the street," he said.

He heard a loud boom that might have been a car crash, and then heard gunshots. He went outside to see what was happening, but only saw a couple of cars driving away.

"I was shocked, definitely frightened," he said. "I didn't know what to do."

Carr was disturbed by the rounds that landed outside the vehicles, but was grateful no bystanders were injured.

"These individuals, while they think they’re good shots, are not good shots," Carr said. "They just shoot in a fashion that’s sort of willy nilly... It's a complete callous disregard for the public safety of this community."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604 599 0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS.