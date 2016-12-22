

Shocking video of a shuttle bus driver pulling into oncoming traffic on the Sea-to-Sky Highway last weekend has triggered an RCMP investigation.

The bus was heading toward Whistler Sunday on a stretch of highway limited to a single lane in either direction when it overtook another vehicle, narrowly missing several oncoming cars.

One witness, who asked to be identified by his first name, Ken, told CTV News he was forced to pull onto the shoulder to avoid an accident.

"I realized that it's probably going to result in something catastrophic if I don't do something about it," said Ken, who recorded the incident on his dashboard camera.

"There was room past the rumble strips, so he just passed. I just let him pass."

Further up the highway, the video shows the shuttle bus driver once again rushing ahead and passing a number of cars after a second lane opens up.

Ken called the RCMP, which confirmed that it has launched an investigation into what happened.

The incident, which took place just north of Lions Bay, was even more concerning given the conditions on the highway at the time; the roadway was wet and there was snow on the shoulders.

"No matter how good of a driver you are, there could be a worse driver right next to you," Ken said.

The shuttle's public transportation number traces back to a local company called Vancouver Minibus. Its private shuttles run between Vancouver and Whistler for up to $700 per trip.

No one answered when CTV News visited the address listed to the owner on Thursday, but the company later sent an email stating that while the driver has a clean insurance record, "his driving actions in this video are not our company driving policy."

Another email sent later in the afternoon indicated the driver has been fired.

The Whistler RCMP detachment said Vancouver Minibus is cooperating with its investigation, but could still receive a fine.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald