A shooting that injured a 24-year-old man in a Burnaby park is believed to be targeted, but it's too early to say if it's gang related.

Gunfire erupted in the park behind Edmonds Community Center near the basketball courts around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, and the young man suffered a gunshot wound in the leg.

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The area was cordoned off and investigators conducted a search of the field and basketball court with flashlights and a metal detector.

Police believe there could be one or two suspects, one of whom is a male.

A man who lives in the area called the shooting "surreal."

"It doesn't really make any sense," he told CTV Morning Live. "This is not something I'm used to here in this area."

Burnaby Mounties don't believe the shooting is related to the recent spate of shootings in Surrey.

