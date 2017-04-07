

CTV Vancouver





A Burnaby man is facing charges after allegedly trying to lure a minor for a sexual purpose.

Surrey RCMP have provided few details, but said that 35-year-old Kuljinder Singh Bhatti is alleged to have made an arrangement with a person to commit a sexual offence involving someone under the age of 18. They did not provide more specific information.

Bhatti was arrested Thursday, following an investigation that began when police received a complaint on Monday, April 3.

RCMP would not say whether the arrest was linked to a Surrey Creep Catcher sting that took place the same Monday, which resulted in the arrest of the group's president Ryan Laforge. The leader was released from custody hours later on a promise to appear, and no charges have been posted on B.C.'s online court service.

Mounties said there are allegations that the accused was assaulted by a civilian, but that the claims are still under investigation.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).