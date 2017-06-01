

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





A natural gas leak in Burnaby forced 18 homes to be evacuated Wednesday evening.

Tom Haslam, a resident in the affected area of Eton and Cambridge streets, smelled a scent of rotten eggs and called Fortis BC around 6:30 p.m.

“I had just gotten home from work I just pulled into the alleyway. In my car, [it smelled] as though you had turned a gas stove on and you haven't lit it yet, so it was a very strong gas smell,” he told CTV News. “I've seen gas leaks before in Kelowna, so I called Fortis right away.”

A technician arrived around 9 p.m. and after investigating Haslam’s home and others on the street, determined the leak was caused by a ruptured line in an alleyway that was broken by another company that was doing work on a sewer line.

As a precaution, Fortis BC called the fire department and firefighters went door-to-door getting people out of their homes. According to assistant fire chief Barry Mawhinney, the gas leak was significant—it was seeping underground.

"The evacuation was put in place due to the volume of gas that was leaking. Fortis… didn’t know exactly where and it was seeping underground. So we evacuated as a precaution,” Mawhinney told CTV News.

Haslam said that once he saw a number of fire trucks blocking off his street, he knew he ought to leave.

Residents were offered a bus to a local community centre, where they had to stay for about two and a half hours. Others, like Haslam, opted to stay with friends elsewhere in the city. Once the line was capped around 1 a.m., people were allowed back into their homes.

Do you know what to do if there's a gas leak? Don't pick up the phone yet, get out. Open windows/doors, call @FortisBC or 911 once outside. — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) June 1, 2017

With a report from CTV Morning Live’s Nafeesa Karim.