Weather warnings have been issued for the Fraser Valley and parts of the Lower Mainland with powerful winds and temperatures as low as -20 C forecasted for Tuesday.

Environment Canada says strong easterly winds of up to 90 km/h will hit the western regions of the Fraser Valley by the afternoon.

The high winds pose a significant risk of causing damage, such as breaking tree branches and tossing loose objects.

A new surge of Arctic air is responsible for the winds, which are predicted to lessen overnight.

The agency also issued an Arctic outflow warning for eastern parts of the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and Whistler, predicting frigid wind chill temperatures as low as -20 C by nightfall.

A high pressure ridge over the Interior is forcing the icy Arctic air to “spill out of the inner South Coastal valleys and inlets”, says Environment Canada, noting people should limit outdoor activities and be prepared for the extreme weather.

Temperatures are forecasted to be warmer by Wednesday afternoon.