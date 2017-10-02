Mounties are investigating reports of shots fired at two high schools in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend.

Members of the Burnaby RCMP were called to Byrne Creek Secondary School Monday morning after staff reported bullet holes in the building's front entrance.

As a precaution, staff made the decision to evacuate the school, but officers confirmed shots were fired in the area shortly after midnight Sunday.

Another bullet hole was found in Centennial Secondary School in Coquitlam on Monday, which police believe was fired sometime between Friday and the time of discovery.

It appears that no one was in the school at the time, and Mounties do not believe staff or students are in immediate danger. Officials are working with the school district, and have been in touch with the Burnaby RCMP.

A link between the shootings has not been confirmed.

The investigations are ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-294-7922, or Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).