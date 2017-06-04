

CTV Vancouver





A British Columbian was among the seven people killed in the attack in London Saturday night, and other B.C. residents who were nearby during the attack were left feeling thankful about avoiding the same fate.

In a statement issued through Global Affairs Canada, a family spokesman identified the Canadian victim of the attack as Christine Archibald, from Castlegar.

“We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister,” the family said. “She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected. She lived this belief working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé.”

“She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.”

Other British Columbians who were in central London on Saturday say they’re relieved that they didn’t end up among the seven killed or the 48 injured when a van drove into a crowd of people on London Bridge and knife-wielding terrorists got out.

“We were there the day before, on that bridge,” said Madison Rogerson, who was visiting London with her boyfriend last week.

Saturday was Rogerson and her boyfriend's last night in the city, and they had plans to go back to the Borough Market neighbourhood, where the knife attacks took place. They decided not to go out because it was raining, Rogerson said.

“The rain actually saved us,” she said.

Another B.C. resident was at a concert in London’s Olympic Park when the attacks began. She said spectators were temporarily prohibited from leaving because of the incident.

After the news of Archibald’s death was confirmed, Premier Christy Clark issued a statement urging British Columbians to reject the “fear and division” terrorist attacks seek to sow.

“As her family and province mourn, we must never forget who we are - and the diversity that makes us strong,” Clark said. “My thoughts, and those of all British Columbians, are with Chrissy Archibald’s family, her friends, and all those who knew and loved her.”

NDP leader John Horgan, whose party expects to form a minority government when Clark recalls the legislature, tweeted the family’s statement and added his own comments, finishing with “#chrissysentme”

Thinking of BC's Christine Archibald, who passed in London. Let's honour her & never let hate win. #chrissysentme https://t.co/SW6FWwYTJ3 — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) June 4, 2017

Clark’s sentiment echoed that of another B.C. resident, Brian Gorman, who is from northwest England and was flying back there to visit family on Sunday. He said he believes his homeland will come together in the wake of recent terrorist attacks.

“They will not win,” Gorman said. “They will not conquer the hearts and minds of the British people.”

“Hitler didn’t win. ISIS certainly won’t.”