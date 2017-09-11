Breathing easier: Air quality advisories cancelled across B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 8:01AM PDT
For the first time in weeks, residents across British Columbia are waking up to clearer skies.
All of the air quality advisories issued by Environment Canada have been lifted.
Most were removed late yesterday as a ridge that was trapping wildfire smoke over the province finally lifted.
The weather office says some areas are still seeing smudgy conditions, but the smoke is local and doesn't impact entire regions.