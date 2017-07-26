

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police have located an 11-year-old boy who went missing during a biking trip with his family in Stanley Park Wednesday.

The child was found more than six hours after he was last spotted cycling on the seawall near Second Beach pool.

Police said the boy was found by an off-duty officer in New Westminster. The boy told the officer he'd biked the whole way, and was looking for a public building so he could call home.

The family is relieved, Sgt. Jason Robillard said.