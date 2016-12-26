A snowfall warning that was issued early on Boxing Day for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and the Sea to Sky Corridor was still in effect Sunday evening.

Snow was falling for most of Monday across the Lower Mainland, and by late afternoon Environment Canada was predicting an additional five centimetres in parts of Metro Vancouver.

The agency says areas near the water received little snow, but as much as eight centimetres fell in eastern Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, while Squamish had about 12 centimetres.

Five to 15 centimetres of additional snow was forecasted for Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.

Warming temperatures were expected to turn the snowfall to rain near the coast, but cool air was delaying the changeover in the Fraser Valley.

Wind warnings have also been issued for much of eastern Vancouver Island and Victoria.

Environment Canada first issued a special weather statement on Christmas Day, predicting moderate to heavy snowfalls and strong winds for much of the South Coast.

On Sunday, the City of Vancouver issued a statement saying crews would be working through the night with salters and plowers to prepare for the winter weather.

No major accidents have been reported, but TransLink said there have been a number of delays due to heavy snow.

Areas of Burnaby, North Vancouver, New Westminster, Surrey and South Vancouver have all been problem areas. SkyTrain services have been running normally.