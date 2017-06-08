

CTV Vancouver





Incredible dashcam video obtained by CTV News appears to show the dramatic maneuver one Vancouver police officer used to stop a stolen vehicle on a busy commuter route.

The video was taken during the evening rush hour on May 2 on Clark Drive near East 6th Avenue, as police attempted to pull over the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee that was believed to be stolen.

Police intervened after the man allegedly refused to stop. The footage shows a police vehicle appearing to push the front end of the vehicle down the roadway.

The Vancouver Police Department has yet to publicly comment on the video, which was posted to YouTube, but online posters have identified the technique as a PIT – or pursuit intervention technique – maneuver, where a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to abruptly turn sideways. If used correctly, it will cause the fleeing driver to lose control of their vehicle and stop.

Several cruisers were damaged during the pursuit but no one was injured.

The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Surrey resident Dion Marlon Bird, was taken into custody after the stolen vehicle was involved in a second collision on Great Northern Way at Clark Drive.

He has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police officer.

Bird remains in custody and is expected to make his first court appearance on June 14.