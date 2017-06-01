

The Canadian Press





SALMON ARM , B.C. - RCMP say the body of a missing British Columbia man whose house was engulfed by a mudslide last month has been recovered.

Roy Sharp was last known to be at his home in Tappen, about 14 kilometres north of Salmon Arm, when the slide happened on May 5.

Mounties say crews from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Ministry of Transportation and a private contractor helped in locating and recovering the remains of Sharp on Wednesday.

The slide had damaged other homes in the area and blocked off access to a road to about 100 residences.

Police say they are providing support to the family of the man and the coroners' service is investigating his death.