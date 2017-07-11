

Nearly seven years after he mysteriously disappeared in B.C.'s Kootenays, the body of a missing Australian tourist has been found.

Owen Rooney, 24, disappeared on August 14, 2010, after wandering away from the Grand Forks hospital without his wallet or backpack.

The young man had come to B.C. on a ski holiday and was close to returning home when he was assaulted at a party and ended up in hospital.

It is believed that the electrician was hitchhiking back to his home in Kelowna after visiting the Shambala music festival near Salmo.

Now, human remains found in the small town by the members of the Grand Forks Search and Rescue Unit have been identified as Rooney.

The remains were found near Hardy Mountain.

The coroner's service says it is now investigating what led to his death.

The grim discovery is tragic for the family of Rooney, who travelled from Australia to British Columbia several times in hopes of finding their loved one.

A year after his disappearance, RCMP released a re-enactment video after the trail on the missing person's case went cold.

With files from The Canadian Press