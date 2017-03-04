

CTV Vancouver





Abbotsford police say the body of a man was found on a rural property in the city Friday afternoon.

A citizen came across the body in the 4500 block of Ross Road just after 5 p.m.

Police say there are signs the man's death is suspicious and the result of a targeted incident.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working on the case, and police are asking anyone with information to call the IHIT tip line at 877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

With files from the Canadian Press